Moto Hospitality has submitted a planning application for nearly 200 solar panels to be installed at one of its service stations at Wakefield, as part of its plans to avoid reliance on the grid to run electric vehicle chargepoints.

The motorway service operator hopes to have 199 panels on the roof of the Moto Woolley Edge site, between junction 38 and 39 of the M1 southbound, near West Bretton in West Yorkshire.

They installation would be part of ambitions for Moto to lead the transition to green energy on the UK’s strategic road network with over 2,000 chargers planned for the business by 2030, says Jess Lockwood, property director, at Moto Hospitality

”As part of this, Moto is looking to generate as much renewable energy as required for its EV charging facilities by installing solar farms on and near its sites across the UK,” said Lockwood.

”Moto Woolley Edge is one of the first sites to go through the planning process for this and, once complete, the solar panels will reduce the need to import energy from the national grid for this site,” she added.

