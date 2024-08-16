Independent distribution network operator (IDNO) Eclipse Power has signed a framework agreement with Connected Kerb to speed up installation of new EV chargepoints across the UK.

The partnership aims to improve access to public EV charging and reduce pressure on the existing network of public chargers.

Under the agreement, Eclipse Power will manage and streamline the process of getting chargepoints connected to the grid. As an IDNO, Eclipse Power works with stakeholders to simplify the connection process and remove the complexities arising from variances across the UK’s 14 regional Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) and absence of regulatory alignment.

Jamie Aspin, business development manager at Eclipse Power, says: “Between now and 2030 there will be a tidal wave of chargepoint installations as the UK undergoes an unprecedented transition to electrified transportation. And to make sure that wave breaks when and where we want it to, CPOs need support to get chargepoints energised affordably, efficiently and quickly.

“As an IDNO we work with Independent Connection Providers (ICPs) and other stakeholders to reduce the inefficiencies and significantly reduce costs for CPOs. Connected Kerb is bringing vital public charging to regions across the UK, and we hope to significantly reduce the time it takes to energise their new installations.”

Chris Matthews, chief network delivery officer at Connected Kerb comments: “In the UK, public charging is a necessity as almost half of UK homes do not have the off-street parking needed for private chargers. Despite the challenges many CPOs encounter in connecting charging assets to the grid, Connected Kerb is working with Eclipse Power to accelerate this process and reduce capital expenditure on new installations. As a go-to public charging provider for local authorities, speeding up connection times enables us to help local authorities meet their installation targets, especially in locations that are currently underserved in terms of charge point access.”

Work has already begun to energise around 500 Connected Kerb chargepoints connections within the framework.