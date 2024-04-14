North Somerset Council is asking people to put forward potential locations for EV chargepoints after receiving funding to improve the charging infrastructure in the area.

The council has received £851,000 through the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund to support those without access to off-street parking or driveways to help them make the switch to EVs. Working with a chargepoint operator, the council aims to address gaps in the charging network across the area, including in rural and disadvantaged areas where the private sector may not typically install chargers.

The funding also supports the council’s work to reduce carbon emissions.

Suggestions for charging points outside homes, workplaces, shop, or near local parks are all being considered. The council said every suggestion will help build a picture of what’s needed locally.

Cllr Hannah Young, North Somerset Council’s executive member with responsibility for sustainable travel said: “We are committed to supporting people to make the switch to EVs in addition to improving public transport and active travel routes.

“We welcome any suggestions for new charging sites that will make owning an EV an option for those who don’t have access to private charging points at home.”