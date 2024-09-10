PoGo Charge is the latest operator to go live on Zap-Pay, the simple way to pay for EV charging across networks from Zapmap.

Established in 2023, PoGo Charge currently operates around 180 charging devices across almost 100 locations, stretching from Inverness to Penzance.

In April, the company opened the first of 32 new ultra-rapid charging hubs for Kew Green Hotels, with other recent installations opening in Derby and Birmingham.

As well as being able to search for chargepoints, plan longer journeys and share updates with other electric car drivers, Zapmap users can now pay quickly and easily for their charging on PoGo Charge’s network of chargepoints.

The chargepoint operator joins live payment partners including Applegreen Electric, MFG EV Power, Osprey, GeniePoint, Mer, Fastned, Connected Kerb and Be.EV in making payment easier for electric car drivers up and down the country.

Zapmap’s in-app payment solution uses a credit or debit card to pay for charging and was launched with a mission to include all the key chargepoint networks across the UK. The payment solution avoids the hassle of using different payment methods across all the various chargepoint operators, providing a simple way to pay for EV charging across networks from within the familiar Zapmap app.

Matt Lloyd, head of CPO networks at Zapmap, says: “PoGo Charge is an important addition to our payment network, not least because its ultra-rapid chargepoints are conveniently situated at car parks and other retail and leisure destinations. This new payment partnership makes charging even easier for EV drivers at a whole range of useful locations across the UK.”

Stuart Douglas, managing director at PoGo Charge, says: “Integrating with Zap-Pay is a significant step for PoGo Charge and for EV drivers across the country. I’m thrilled to see this integration go live and delighted to add our network to Zapmap’s cross-network payment solution.”