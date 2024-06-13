Sainsbury’s is claiming a UK industry first by giving users of its EV charging service loyalty points.

From the end of this month, all Smart Charge customers with active Nectar accounts will have access to one Nectar point for every pound they spend charging their electric car.

The reward roll-out, which started this week and will be complete on June 24, coincides with the launch of the retailer’s 50th ultra-rapid EV charging location, with 12 bays introduced at Sainsbury’s London Enfield Superstore.

Smart Charge now operates over 400 charging bays, ratcheting up more than 65,000 hours of charging to date.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s director of property, procurement & EV ventures, said the news marks a “huge milestone” for the company.

“With bays in more locations than ever before, and Sainsbury’s stores conveniently placed far and wide, it has never been easier for EV drivers across the UK to access ultra-rapid facilities, and now they can reap the benefit of Nectar points too,” he said.