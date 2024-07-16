TotalEnergies and SSE have signed a binding agreement to create a joint venture to establish a new major player in EV charging infrastructure in the UK and Ireland, under the brand ‘Source’.

Within the next five years, the new business will deploy up to 3,000 high-power chargepoints (of 150kW ormore) grouped in 300 EV hubs, targeting a 20% market share. The charging hubs will be in prime locations in and around urban areas and powered by renewable energy provided by SSE and TotalEnergies. Several hubs are already under construction with plans for dozens more, currently in development studies.

Mathieu Soulas, senior vice president new mobilities at TotalEnergies, said: “TotalEnergies is proud to contribute to the development of electric mobility to decarbonise transportation in the UK and Ireland. This is a great opportunity to extend our network in Europe and stake out a key position as a reference high-power charging player. We want to offer our customers – passenger cars and fleet alike – a nationwide, ultra-fast and reliable charging service that allows them to travel efficiently with complete peace of mind. This development also contributes to our integrated power strategy in the UK, combining renewable and flexible power generation capacity, trading and marketing of low-carbon electricity available 24 hours a day.”

With over 64,000 charge points in operation around the world already and proven experience in the retail sector, TotalEnergies is a recognised player in electric mobility. In the UK, the company operates the Source London network comprising 2,600 chargepoints in the capital. This joint venture is aligned with TotalEnergies’ ambition to deploy and operate more than 1,000 high-power charging sites for EVs in Europe by 2028.

Neil Kirkby, managing director of enterprise at SSE, said: “SSE is already playing a leading role in decarbonising the UK and Ireland’s power system including building the world’s largest offshore wind farm and transforming electricity networks. Now this agreement will help accelerate progress towards a decarbonised transport system too, ensuring the vehicles that keep the economy moving can do so in a more sustainable and efficient way.”

SSE has significant experience in the development and rollout of EV charging infrastructure across the UK and Ireland powered by traceable, renewable energy. This includes the recent launch of Scotland’s most powerful EV charging hub in Dundee and the upcoming launch of its first hub in the Republic of Ireland, at Lough Sheever Retail Park in Mullingar.