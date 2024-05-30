Ubitricity has been chosen by Camden Borough Council in London to take over responsibility for the ongoing operation and maintenance of 92 chargepoints across the area.

Its appointment follows the expiration of the council’s existing Go Ultra Low City Scheme (GULCS) contracts with Siemens.

The move, part of the Council’s EV Charging Point Action Plan, provides Ubitricity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, with a 12-month contract to align the Borough’s EV charging infrastructure ahead of a new operation and maintenance tender later in 2024.

The first round of GULCS contracts were awarded in 2018, with 92 chargepoints deployed across Camden by Ubitricity and its partner, Siemens. As the first round of GULCS contracts are coming to an end, this means that contracts for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the existing chargepoints will come to market, and Camden has selected Ubitricity to oversee the ongoing operation and maintenance of its chargepoint infrastructure.

Toby Butler, UK managing director at Ubitricity, said: “Since 2018 we have overseen the delivery and operation of Camden’s network of EV chargepoints under the GULCS scheme and are thrilled to be able to provide a continuity of service to the Borough and its EV users ahead of the new tender. With our unrivalled experience delivering on the key requirements of existing GULCS contracts, and an established team running the UK’s largest EV chargepoint network, Ubitricity can provide Camden with a seamless transition to ensure that their network will continue to operate as normal.”