VW is working on an ‘entry-level’ EV which would launch in 2027 and be priced in the region of €20,000 (circa £17,000).

The company said it has been working for some time towards offering compact, inexpensive EVs to fulfil its promise to create mobility for all and continue to facilitate the entry into e-mobility.

Oliver Blume, CEO Volkswagen Group, said: “Generations of people associate the strong brands of the Volkswagen Group with their first car – and with affordable mobility. As a group with strong brands, we continue to assume this social responsibility to this day. That’s why I’m very pleased that we’re launching a future-oriented project. It’s about entry-level electric mobility from Europe for Europe. In doing so, we combine a clear commitment to Europe as an industrial location, a European industrial policy and ultimately act in the interests of European customers.”

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand and head of the Brand Group Core, said: “The future is electric. In order for electromobility to become widespread, attractive vehicles are needed, especially in the entry-level segment. Our brand promise is: electromobility for all. This promise is now being fulfilled in the Brand Group Core. Despite the attractive price, our vehicles will set standards in the entry-level segment in terms of technology, design, quality and customer experience. This task has become more demanding due to rising energy, material and raw material costs. One thing is clear: electromobility from Europe for Europe can only succeed with political support and competitive framework conditions.”