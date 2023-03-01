The Top 50 Indies are in good shape, according to the latest report on the UK’s biggest independent fuel retailers, revealed at last night’s exclusive event to celebrate the publication of the latest listing.

Total site numbers in the listing have continued to grow - from 2,511 last year to 2,560, a net gain of 49.

There are 18 non-movers, 10 who have fallen down the ranking, but 21 companies who have risen up the table.

The Top 10 remains the same as last year with MFG firmly in the top spot with 930 sites. With an eye on 2030 and that ban on new ICE car sales, the company is forging ahead with its dual-fuel strategy which will even extend to EV Power Hubs outside its forecourt network.

At number two is EG Group, which says it continues to demonstrate a resilient, convenience retail business model in all its markets including the UK.

Rontec, at number three, has been busy acquiring six sites that were previously operating under leasehold arrangements and opening three new-to-industry sites.

Also in the Top 10, Penny Petroleum (5) Park Garage Group (6) and SGN (7) have all been redeveloping sites. But the prize for redevelopment should probably go to Ascona (8) which reports that it has 12 knock-down-rebuilds in various stages of planning across the UK.

Many of the Top 50 have been on the acquisition trail. While it didn’t move in the rankings, 10th-placed Platinum Retail Group acquired 10 new sites.

Meanwhile, number 11, Karan Retail bought six new sites and Highway Stops (16) acquired five.

Big movers in the Top 50 include Petrocell, whose acquisition of two sites took it from number 30 last year to number 20 this year. Similarly, Krisco bought two sites which took it from number 46 to number 36.

Midland Motor Fuel moved back into the listing at number 44, while Billericay-based Plaistow Broadway Filling Station, run by two brothers who have ambitious plans for the future, appeared for the first time in the ‘Bubbling Under’ section,

The highlights were revealed at an exclusive annual dinner, which took place at The Belfry Hotel and Resort, where guests were entertained by special guest speaker, British Olympic ski-jumping legend, Eddie the Eagle.

To download a copy of the Top 50 Indies report, click here.