From loose fresh produce to paddle boards, redeveloped forecourt Spar Bowness opened last week boasting a range to tempt locals and tourists visiting neighbouring Lake Windermere.

The former car dealer showroom, now owned by Spar wholesaler James Hall & Co, has a 3,000 sq ft store incorporating Lake District slate in keeping with the area, and a Shell branded forecourt with 19 parking spaces, an EV chargepoint bay, four fuel pumps, and an air and water machine.

It has the James Hall in-house Graham Eyes butchers brand, alongside the company’s Clayton Park deli, and Cheeky Coffee machine. There is also an area dedicated to slush and ice cream products. And for those wishing to get active on the water, there is a range of kayaks and paddle boards.

Fresh fruit and vegetables are available loose to allow customers to purchase precise quantities, and there is a wide range of local Cumbrian and Lakeland products. Outside the store is an English Lakes branded ice cream van adjacent to the Shell pumps selling standard and Shell V-Power fuel.

At the same time, James Hall & Co says that the Rayrigg Road business prides itself on offering a “strong range” of big-name brands at low prices, and a well-stocked beer, wines and spirts section.

The community is supported with long opening hours from 6am to midnight seven days a week, and the store has already given donations to Windermere Rugby Club, Blackwell Sailing which works with people with disabilities, and also environmental campaigning group Save Windermere. An agreement is also in place for Windermere Food Bank to have a collection point in the store. Representatives from two of these groups were invited to cut the ribbon on the day.

Karen Brayfield, one of the first customers through the doors, said: “My husband and I have lived in Bowness for 24 years and I really think this is what the village needed. The parking is a massive plus and the fuel at the price is a winner.

“The variety of local products is fantastic, and it will be really useful for our bed and breakfast business. I also help a lady do her shopping every week. There is a great range in the store to do this and it is also accessible with trolleys.”

Kathryn Street, another of the first store customers, said: “I spend about a third of the year in Bowness and there is nothing like this in the village. I’m so impressed with the store. I am familiar with Spar stores where I am from, but this is unlike anything I have been in before and it is so much bigger.

“The butcher’s counter is brilliant, and I also really like the deli and what it offers. There is also a good range of fresh food, and it is a great addition to Bowness.”

Niels Dekkers, retail development director at James Hall & Co, said the business had developed a range to cater for visitors and the core community of Bowness: “We have worked with the Spar UK team in Harrow to make a few tweaks to our normal format, and we are thrilled with the results of those efforts.

“Digital screens in-store and electronic shelf edge labels create a clean and visually impressive display of our offer, and the store has a spacious feel due to great planning which has maximised the space available.

“Aligned to Spar’s brand pillars of Nurture Our Neighbourhoods and Passionate About Local, we have been pleased to support several good causes locally before our opening, and we felt it important to include them in the launch of Spar Bowness too.”

Ian Taylor, retail and brand development director at Spar UK, said: “It’s been a pleasure working with the team at James Hall & Co on this new format.

“We have looked to evolve the model and improved the flow and visual impact of the store. Bowness is a fantastic location for a flagship store and we are confident local shoppers will find all they need at Spar Bowness.”

James Hall & Co is a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent Spar retailers and company-owned Spar stores across Northern England from its base at Bowland View in Preston.